Milwaukee's Gray Named Rookie of the Year

September 15, 2020 - American Association (AA) News Release





MOORHEAD, MINN. - Milwaukee Milkmen RHP Peyton Gray has been selected American Association Rookie of the Year, the league office announced today. Gray was selected for the honor in a vote of the league's managers, media representatives and team executives.

Gray was unscored upon and essentially unhittable for the Milwaukee Milkmen in 2020 as he become a key member of the top regular season club in the American Association. In 30 games, Gray allowed just ten hits in 32.0 innings pitched and did not allow. He finished the season 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 14 saves and recorded 56 strikeouts against 14 walks.

Gray began his professional career in 2018 as a non-drafted free agent in the Colorado Rockies organization. He appeared in 16 games with Boise of the Northwest League (Short-Season) and was 4-0 with a 2.11 ERA. After appearing in just two games in 2019, he signed with the Milkmen for 2020. Gray pitched collegiately at Florida Gulf Coast University in 2017 and 2018 and at Western Michigan University in 2015.

The American Association will announce other awards on the following schedule:

Executive of the Year Wednesday, Sept. 16

Playing Surface of the Year Thursday, Sept. 17

Organization of the Year October

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.