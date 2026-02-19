Utica City FC vs. San Diego Sockers - 2.7.26 - MASL Highlights 25/26
Published on February 19, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
Check out the Utica City FC Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 19, 2026
- San Diego Sockers Match Preview at Tacoma - San Diego Sockers
- Strykers Make Aspire Club's Official Insurance Sponsor - Empire Strykers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica City FC Stories
- Utica City FC Puts Forth Strong Effort in Loss to St. Louis
- Utica City FC Battles to the End with Baltimore, Falls 8-7 in a Shootout
- Utica City FC Parts Ways with Head Coach Hewerton Moreira
- De Andrade the Hero in his Return, Utica City Wins 10-9 in the Finals Seconds
- UCFC Falls to Milwaukee