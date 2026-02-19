Utica City FC vs. San Diego Sockers - 2.7.26 - MASL Highlights 25/26

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC YouTube Video













Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.