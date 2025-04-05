Utica City FC vs. Baltimore Blast - MASL Quarterfinals - 4.5.25
April 5, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
Utica City FC vs. Baltimore Blast - MASL Quarterfinals - 4.5.25
Check out the Utica City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Exciting Empire Season Ends with 2-4 Playoff Loss at San Diego - Empire Strykers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica City FC Stories
- Utica City Dominates Texas to Close out Regular Season
- Utica City FC Falls in Overtime Friday
- Utica City Clinches Playoff Spot With Win Over Harrisburg
- Utica Remains Perfect on the Season against Harrisburg with 11-7 Victory
- Utica City Drops Road Contest at Baltimore