Utica City FC vs. Baltimore Blast - 3.6.26 - MASL Regular Season 25/26
Published on March 7, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
Check out the Utica City FC Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 7, 2026
- Stinson, Empire Bag Historic 5-4 OT Win over Ambush - Empire Strykers
- Ambush Lose 5-4 in Overtime to Strykers - St. Louis Ambush
- San Diego Sockers Match Preview vs Baltimore 3-8 - San Diego Sockers
- Stars Rally in Third Quarter to Top Comets 9-7 - Tacoma Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.