Utica City FC vs. Baltimore Blast - 1.4.26
Published on January 3, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
Utica City FC take on the Baltimore Blast LIVE from SECU Arena.
Check out the Utica City FC Statistics
