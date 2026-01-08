Utica City FC vs. Baltimore Blast - 1.4.26 - MASL Highlights
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
Juan Alava led the way with two goals, including the OT winner as Utica City FC took down the Baltimore Blast 7-6 on the road
From TU Arena in Towson, MD
Check out the Utica City FC Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.