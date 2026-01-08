Utica City FC vs. Baltimore Blast - 1.4.26 - MASL Highlights

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC YouTube Video







Juan Alava led the way with two goals, including the OT winner as Utica City FC took down the Baltimore Blast 7-6 on the road

From TU Arena in Towson, MD







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.