USL: Bellevue University: United Black Players

November 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Each year Bellevue University, Official Education Partner of the USL, teams up with the USL Black Players Union, to identify scholarship candidates through non-profit organizations uplifting youth in underserved communities. This year, the USL Impact Scholarship was awarded to Elevate Phoenix student Ismael Luna. Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is one of the country's top 20 online universities and has more than 60,000 graduates worldwide. In addition to providing full scholarships annually to Super League, Championship, and League One clubs, Bellevue University offers tuition assistance across the entire USL ecosystem to club and league employees, as well as season ticket members and family members of staff, coaches, and players.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.