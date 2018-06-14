Upcoming Promotional Nights at the Geneva Red Wings

Join us at McDonough Park during our 60th Anniversary Year for one of our upcoming promotional nights!

Tuesday June 19 - T-Shirt Tuesday - Watch the Red Wings play the Saugerties Stallions and you might win a Red Wings T-Shirt! First pitch at 7:05pm

Friday June 22 - Senator Pam Helming Night - Join Senator Helming cheer on the Wings as they take on the Newark Pilots! First pitch at 7:05pm

Sunday June 24 - Youth Baseball Day/Kids Run the Bases - Any youth baseball player who comes to the field in their team shirt gets in for FREE! Stay after the game to watch the Kids Run the Bases at McDonough Park! The Red Wings take on the Newark Pilots with first pitch at 4:05pm

Wednesday June 27 - Bark in the Park - Bring your dog to the park and join the Red Wings and the Beverly Animal Shelter for our Bark in the Park as we take on the Jamestown Jammers! First pitch is 7:05pm

Friday June 29 - City of Geneva Night - Join us for the City of Geneva Night as the Wings battle the Watertown Rapids! First pitch at 7:05pm

Tuesday July 3 - Most Patriotic Contest - Dress in your most patriotic outfits and compete for a chance to win season passes to the Geneva Red Wings! Cheer us on as we take on the Newark Pilots - First pitch at 7:05pm

Friday July 6 - McDonough Park Celebrates 60 Years

Join the Geneva Red Wings will be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the 1958 team on Friday July 6, 2018 as the Geneva Red wings take on the Albany Dutchmen. In addition to the 60th Anniversary Celebration, the Geneva Neighborhood Resource Center is presenting the Outdoor Movie Series "Angels in the Outfield" movie after the game at McDonough Park. First pitch is at 7:05pm

For more information on these or other events, contact Susan Capozzi at marketing@genevaredwings.com or 315-856-0545.

