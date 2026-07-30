United Soccer League to Trial Football Video Support During Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on July 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) announced today it will become one of the first professional competitions in the United States to implement Football Video Support (FVS) during the final stages of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, the league's interleague cup competition. The system is currently being evaluated by FIFA as a potential alternative to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

Football Video Support is a new technology designed to support referees in competitions with limited resources or smaller camera set-ups. USL's use of the system is part of a larger trial being led by FIFA in response to several requests from member associations seeking an alternative to VAR.

The technology is designed to provide competitions with a more accessible and cost-effective video review system while preserving the accuracy and integrity of key match decisions.

"Implementing Football Video Support give us an opportunity to help evaluate a technology that could make high-level officiating more accessible," said Brett Luy, President, Competition and Administration at the USL. "As the leagues continue to grow, we're always looking for ways to improve the match experience while supporting our officials. This trial will help us better understand whether this system could play a role in our competitions in the future."

USL will use FVS during the final seven matches of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, beginning with the Quarterfinals on August 12, and continuing through the Semifinals and Final. Officials from PRO, PRO2 and U.S. Soccer Federation have completed training for the trial. The USL is working with technology partner Spiideo on the camera setup and with NEP on the broadcast integration and the off-site video operations.

The FVS system is used only in the event of a possible clear and obvious error or serious missed incidents involving:

Goal/no goal

Penalty/no penalty

Direct red cards

Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player of the offending team)

FVS differs from VAR in that there are no video match officials, therefore, all qualifying decisions or incidents are not automatically checked, except in the case when a goal is scored. After a goal has been scored, the fourth official will check the footage on the monitor and inform the referee if a clear and obvious offense was committed by the attacking team. If the decision is factual, the referee will then review the incident and make the final decision.

For all other incidents, only a team's head coach may request a review, and the request must be made immediately following the incident. During the trial phase, each team will be able to make two requests per match. If the referee overturns the original decision, the team retains its review request.

Following the trial, FIFA will evaluate the results and feedback from participating member associations to determine whether FVS should be incorporated into the Laws of the Game.







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