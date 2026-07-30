Sporting JAX Adds Former Santos and Inter Miami Midfielder to Men's Squad

Published on July 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville today announced the signing of midfielder Jean Mota to its USL Championship roster, pending league and federation approval.

Mota, 32, serves as another veteran addition to the Sporting JAX squad during its inaugural season. The São Paulo native has spent time most notably with Brazilian giant Santos FC and Inter Miami CF, where he played alongside Lionel Messi and new Sporting JAX teammate Harvey Neville. Most recently, he took the pitch for Persija Jakarta in Indonesia.

Mota's time at Santos, where soccer icon Pelé became a household name, stands out. Across 255 appearances for the club, he netted 19 goals and 26 assists, contributing to multiple podium finishes in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Brazil's top professional league.

Following Santos, Mota joined Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer for the 2022 season. In his first season with the club, Mota made 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and logging three assists. Messi joined the following season, with Mota playing in four matches with the modern-day legend in 2023 and 2024, including a defeat of FC Cincinnati on penalty kicks in the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals.

"I'm excited to return to Florida for this next chapter of my career," said Mota. "Sporting JAX is an ambitious club with true potential and I look forward to contributing from day one."

Mota adds another layer of depth to the Sporting JAX midfield, joining players such as Jordan Rossiter, Kieran Sadlier and more. His soccer skills, along with a quality résumé and valuable experience, stand out to the Sporting JAX staff as he joins his new squad.

"Jean is a high-level footballer who has played for big clubs and knows what it takes to win," said Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox. "He will be a valuable addition to our group and I can't wait to see what all he brings."

Fans can find more details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







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