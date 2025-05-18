United Football League Announces St. Louis to Host XFL Conference Championship Game on June 8

May 18, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







Arlington, Texas - The United Football League announced today that the spring football league's XFL Conference Championship Game will take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Sunday, June 8.

After eight weeks of action, the DC Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks have officially punched their tickets to the XFL Conference Championship Game by posting the conference's best overall records.

The DC Defenders are not able to host the conference championship game due to a previously scheduled stadium event at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Statement from UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon:

"When the 2025 UFL schedule was released earlier this year, we were aware of a potential postseason conflict with the venue in Washington, D.C., but after careful consideration we determined that playing the game in St. Louis was the best option for the league. We want to thank the loyal fans of the Defenders and want to apologize for their disappointment in not being able to see their team at home."

Additional details regarding tickets to the games are available on theufl.com.







