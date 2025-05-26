UFL Top 10 Plays from Week 9: United Football League
May 26, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video
Check out the Top 10 Plays from Week 9 of the United Football League. #UFL #football #top10
Check out the United Football League Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 26, 2025
- Defenders Fall Short to Roughnecks, 24-21 - D.C. Defenders
- Roughnecks Surmount Defenders, Closing out Home Series with Win - Houston Roughnecks
