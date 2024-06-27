UFL Hosting Free Football Clinics in Partnership with U.S. Army

June 27, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







St. Louis, MO - The United Football League, in partnership with the U.S. Army, today announced it will be hosting a pair of free high school football clinics for rising junior and senior players to be held on July 12 and 13 at Missouri Baptist University.

These clinics will be led under the expert guidance of UFL coaches and personnel, including St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler, the 2024 UFL Offensive Player of the Year, and linebacker Willie Harvey, who has signed with the Dallas Cowboys after leading the UFL and Battlehawks in tackles this past season.

These non-contact clinics will provide athletes with individualized coaching, comprehensive strength and conditioning training, while allowing them to engage in head-to-head competition with peers. Our meticulously designed drills will sharpen your skills, enhance your football IQ, and boost your athletic performance.

In addition, soldiers from the U.S. Army will provide invaluable insights into becoming the ultimate team player, emphasizing the core values of honor, integrity, and respect- traits essential both on and off the field.

Students must be enrolled in high school and register for only one of the clinics below:

Friday, 7/12 @ 6:00 - 9:00 PM (CT)

Saturday, 7/13 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (CT)

Space is limited, so be sure to register at https://www.theufl.com/ufl-high-school-clinic.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.