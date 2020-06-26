Twins Sign Three from Arkansas

Texarkana, TX - the Twins announced the addition of three players from Arkansas schools. Jared Roberts, Jay French, and Zach Slunder are all bringing their talent to Texarkana for the 2020 season.

Jared Roberts, a left-handed pitcher from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, will be playing in Texarkana after completing his fourth season as a redshirt Junior with the Weevils. Originally from Texarkana, the southpaw will be a good addition to the starting rotation for the Twins.

Jay French is joining us from Central Baptist College, where he played left field, and also had a couple of outings from the bump during the 2020 season. French made 21 appearances during the 2020 season, including two from the mound. French finished the season with a .324 batting average, along with 12 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. French also had a 1-0 record on the mound with a 5.19 ERA in 8.2 innings.

Zach Slunder, a freshman at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, will be playing second base for the Twins during the 2020 season, as well as playing in the outfield. The Twins are looking forward to having Slunder on the 2020 squad. He will be a great addition to the infield, and the team as a whole.

The Twins open the 2020 season at home on June 30 at 7:05 PM against the Amarillo Sod Dogs, where it is also $2 drink Tuesday! We will also have a special appearance from Cannonball Dave. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

