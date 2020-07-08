Twins Play First Away Game in Amarillo

July 8, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Texarkana Twins News Release





Texarkana, TX - The Texarkana Twins played their first away game last night as they faced the Amarillo Sod Dogs for their second time this season. However, this game was like the other home games, as the Sod Dogs took game one of this series in decisive fashion, winning by 18 runs.

Things started off very quickly once again, as the Sod Dogs scored each of the first four batters home, scoring four runs in the 1st inning. The Twins scored two runs in the second, giving a spark of hope to the Texarkana fans, but quickly taken away as the Sod Dogs scored five more runs in the second inning, taking a 9-2 lead. The Sod Dogs would go on to score nine more runs before the Twins could add a third run in the 7th, and the Sod Dogs would add three more runs in the 7th and 8th innings, running away with the game 1 and winning by a score of 21-3.

The Twins had a first-time hurler on the mound last night, with Jordan Seay throwing for inning 1. Jonathan Sylvester would follow him, throwing for 1.1 innings, allowing two hits, 1 run, and adding a strikeout. Jacob Bowman would follow , throwing the only inning where the Sod Dogs didn't score a run. Kevin Fokkema would add to the pitching list after Bowman. Fokkema ended his night with two strikeouts. Casey Rother would then get his first outing for the Twins, adding a strikeout. The game would be finished by Reed Spenrath.

Ricardo Leonette finished the night 2-3 with a pair of base hits. Seth Hopkins went 1-5 with a single, and Tyler Trovinger ended his game 1-4 with a single and a walk. Austin Colon finished 2-3 with a triple, a single, and he also reached base two more times after being hit by a pitch . Colon would be one of the three runs that the Twins scored in the game. Zach Slunder finished 1-5 , adding a base hit to the Twins list. As well as his brother, Jake Slunder, going 1-3, also contributing a run for the Twins. Charlie Welch finished the game after a good outing, going 2-5 with a solo home run and a single. Welch would be the last run for the Twins in last night's game. The Twins continue their road trip tonight at 7:05 against the Sod Dogs in Hodgetown. The game will be broadcasted on 94.1 ESPN Texarkana

The Twins open the 2020 season at home on June 30 at 7:05 PM against the Amarillo Sod Dogs. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana - for tickets and information on Texarkana's very own Minor League Baseball Experience for the 2020 season, go to www.texarkanatwins.com or call (903) 294-PLAY. Follow the Twins on social media: facebook.com/TexarkanaTwins | Twitter: @TexarkanaTwins | Instagram: texarkanatwins.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.