Twins Finalize Coaching Staff

Texarkana, TX - The Texarkana Twins add Rick Fowler, Zach Fowler and Braden Boyd to finalize the 2019 coaching staff. The Twins are thrilled about what each of these coaches can bring to the table.

Rick Fowler is the former head coach of Liberty Eylau High School in Texarkana where he coached the Leopards for 30 years. Coach Fowler led the Leopards to the State Championship title in 2006. The Twins organization is excited to add Fowlers coaching experience to the Staff and he is ready to bring home the TCL title to the Twins.

Zach Fowler, Rick Fowler son, is another new addition to the coaching staff. Zach went to Highschool at Liberty Eylau where he was a state champion and state runner-up. He was named the state tournament MVP his junior season, and he was an all-state player his junior and senior years. Zach played collegiately for Louisiana Tech, Texarkana College and Texas Tech then went to play 3 years in the Orioles organization. Along with his new position of Texarkana coaching staff, Zach has been the head baseball coach at Liberty Eylau High School for three season.

Braden Boyd was a part of the Twins 2018 players roster and has been moved up to the Twins 2019 coaching staff. Boyd previously played collegiate baseball at murray state and Northeastern college. Bradens being young and familiar with the organization makes him a great extension to the Twins coaching staff.

