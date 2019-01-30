Twins add Young Talent to Roster

Texarkana, TX - The Texarkana Twins are excited to announce the addition of two more players to the 2019 roster. The speedy freshman, Reese Durand, will be coming to us from Lamar University and Pitcher Payton Bauer will be joining us from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

The Texarkana Twins head coach Bill Clay is familiar with Pitcher Payton Bauer as he coached him last year on the Liberal Beejays in the Jayhawk League. Coach Bill Clay said "Payton was one of my best pitchers last summer, He had 6 wins and an ERA of 2.41, I am excited to get the chance to coach him again." Payton finished his first year at Texas A&M Corpus Christi with 10 scoreless appearances. This spring Bauer will be starting his second year with the Islanders in the Southland Conference.

Center Fielder Reese Durand will be bringing the speed to the out field this summer. Durand will be starting his first year at Lamar University after having an outstanding High school career. Reese attended Jasper High where he was named Newcomer of the Year in 2015, First Team All-District 2016, District Defensive MVP 2017, and District MVP 2018. Head Coach of Lamar University, Will Davis said "Reese was the first person that we offered in the 2018 class. He has game changing speed and has already shown an elite glove in centerfield. He reminds me of a kid that I coached at LSU named Andrew Stevenson who is already in the big leagues and really fits the profile of the type of athlete that we are trying to build this program around."

