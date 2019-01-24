Twins Add Two Players

Texarkana, TX - With the summer getting closer the Twins are finalizing their 2019 roster. This week the Texarkana Twins add two junior players, Ryne Randle and Caden Rasholt. The twins are happy to add two veteran players to their infield. These two will play major roles this season as the twins chase down their first TCL title.

Ryne Randle, a lefty second baseman is being added to the 2019 Twins roster. Randle hit .367 with 4 home runs, 43 RBI, 9 stolen bases, 8 doubles, and a .946 OPS for Grayson College in 2018. Ryne will be playing his 2019 collegiate season for Abilene Christian University.

Caden Rosholt after attending UTRGV, Caden transferred to Ranger College. At Ranger College Caden hit .308 with four doubles, 29 runs scored, and 35 runs batted in. He also had an .895 OPS and six stolen bases. Rosholt will be playing his first season at The University of New Orleans this spring. Caden Rosholt is an all around athlete but his key role this season will be playing shortstop for the Twins.

