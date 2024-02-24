Tulsa Drillers National Anthem Auditions

Oh say can you sing? It's almost time for Tulsa Drillers Baseball and you can't "Play Ball" without the traditional performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" first! Could that performer be you?

The Drillers, in partnership with the Tulsa World Media Company, are hosting "Tulsa's Got Talent" National Anthem auditions for locals to perform the anthem during the 2024 season.

The auditions will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9th at ONEOK Field. All performers click HERE to pre-register for this event. Line up starts at 10 a.m. with gates opening at 10:30 a.m., but participants should arrive early because only the first 150 performers will get auditions.

The Drillers and Tulsa World Media Company will choose the 10 best performers and they will be featured on TulsaWorld.com where a 12-day vote will decide which performer will sing the National Anthem before the first Saturday game of the season on April 13th against the Arkansas Travelers.

All top 10 performers/performances will have the opportunity to perform at a Drillers game in 2024.

Those who previously performed the anthem will also be considered along with newcomers. Previous performers do not need to attend the audition.

