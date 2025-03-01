Tulsa Drillers National Anthem Auditions March 14th

Think you have what it takes to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at ONEOK Field? Prove it!

It's almost time for Tulsa Drillers baseball and you can't "Play Ball" without the performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" first! Could that performer be you?

The Drillers, in partnership with the Tulsa World, are hosting the Annual "Tulsa's Got Talent" National Anthem auditions for locals to perform the anthem during the 2025 season.

The open auditions will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 14th at Woodland Hills Mall. Please enter the doors next to Texas De Brazil.

We ask that all performers click HERE to pre-register for this event. However, participants should arrive early, because only the first 150 performers will get auditions.

After the event, the Drillers and the Tulsa World will choose the 10 best audition performances. Those 10 will be featured on TulsaWorld.com for a 12-day vote to decide which performer will sing the National Anthem before the Friday, April 18th game against the Wichita Wind Surge.

All top 10 performers will have the opportunity to showcase their talent at a Drillers game in 2025.

Please note, those who have previously performed the National Anthem at ONEOK Field do not need to attend the audition. You will be considered along with newcomers for 2025 season.

