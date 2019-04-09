Tuesday's Game Postponed Due to Wind

April 9, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





LANCASTER, Calif. - Due to the current wind advisory in the Antelope Valley- and concern for the safety of fans and players- tonight's game against the Lake Elsinore Storm at The Hangar has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader to finish the series Wednesday, April 10. Both games will be seven innings in length, and game one will start at 5:05 pm.

Fans who held a ticket to Tuesday's game can exchange it for any other 2019 JetHawks regular season game. Fans who have a ticket to the game Wednesday, April 10 can use their tickets for both games of the doubleheader. Gates open at 4:00 pm on Wednesday prior to game one.

Please contact the JetHawks box office with questions at 661-726-5400, or via email at info@jethawks.com.

JetHawks single game tickets, group tickets, ticket packages and season tickets are on sale now. Visit jethawks.com or call (661) 726-5400 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.