Tuesday's Game Postponed Due to Wind
April 9, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release
LANCASTER, Calif. - Due to the current wind advisory in the Antelope Valley- and concern for the safety of fans and players- tonight's game against the Lake Elsinore Storm at The Hangar has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader to finish the series Wednesday, April 10. Both games will be seven innings in length, and game one will start at 5:05 pm.
Fans who held a ticket to Tuesday's game can exchange it for any other 2019 JetHawks regular season game. Fans who have a ticket to the game Wednesday, April 10 can use their tickets for both games of the doubleheader. Gates open at 4:00 pm on Wednesday prior to game one.
Please contact the JetHawks box office with questions at 661-726-5400, or via email at info@jethawks.com.
