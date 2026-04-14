UFL Louisville Kings

Trick Play Alert!!!!

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video


Kings dialing it up Reverse to Lucky... and he lets it fly to Isaiah.

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United Football League Stories from April 14, 2026


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