Trick Play Alert!!!!
Published on April 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video
Kings dialing it up Reverse to Lucky... and he lets it fly to Isaiah.
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United Football League Stories from April 14, 2026
- Bean, Wade and Neville Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Bean, Wade and Neville Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Bean, Wade and Neville Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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