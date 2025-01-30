Trash Pandas Launch Hometown Throwdown Series in 2025

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to announce a special series of nights dedicated to celebrating local communities around North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley in 2025. The Hometown Throwdown Series, presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union, is set to ignite community pride and support throughout the season.

"Join us at Toyota Field as we recognize and celebrate the incredible communities that enrich our region," said Lindsey Knupp, Executive Vice President of the Trash Pandas. "Our mission is to bring together community supporters, allowing you to represent your town and connect with local businesses and organizations, all while enjoying the excitement of Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball."

Hometown Throwdown Schedule and Non-Profit Organizations Represented:

April 4: Madison - The Arc of Madison County, Inc

April 8: Southern Tennessee - Junior's House

May 27: Decatur-Morgan County - Chamber's One Vision Foundation

May 29: The Shoals - Cramer Children's Center

June 10: Marshall County - Marshall Medical Foundation

June 17: Athens - Make a Way Foundation

July 29: Hartselle - United Way of Morgan County

July 31: Lawrence County - Jackson House Foundation

August 12: Jackson County - Jackson County Children's Advocacy Center

August 14: Cullman - Curts Closet

August 28: Huntsville - Bullpen Foundation

As part of our initiative, the Trash Pandas will also arrange Sprocket appearances at local events and chamber meetings to promote these special nights. Limited special links are available HERE to add charitable donations to the tickets upon request. Our representatives will work directly with local non-profit organizations and businesses to promote ticket packages and provide opportunities for community engagement.

Ticket Packages Include:

$500 Package: 20 Tickets, Welcome/Thank You Announcement, Jersey

$1,000 Package: 50 Tickets, Welcome/Thank You Announcement, Jersey, First Pitch

$2,100 Package: 100 Tickets, Welcome/Thank You Announcement, Customized Jersey, First Pitch, Table Exhibit

For more details about your community celebration night or to secure ticket packages, please contact groups@trashpandasbaseball.com or call 256-325-1403 Ext 2.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Fans can also buy tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans are also available at tptix.com.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit //trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

