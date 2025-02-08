Trash Pandas Host National Anthem Auditions Today at Parkway Place Mall

February 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are holding National Anthem Auditions at Parkway Place Mall today from 10 AM to 12 PM. This event invites individuals, ensemble groups, and choirs to showcase their talent by auditioning to sing the "Star Spangled Banner" before one of the Trash Pandas' 69 home games at Toyota Field during the 2025 season.

The auditions are free and open to the public. Unregistered individuals or groups are also welcome to attend; however, they will be placed on a waitlist on a first-come, first-served basis and may not be guaranteed an audition opportunity.

The event is hosted by Trash Pandas On-Field Emcee "Tricky" Ricky Fernandez.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Fans can also buy tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans are also available at tptix.com.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

