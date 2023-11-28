Trash Pandas' Hearn Named Clubhouse Manager of the Year

MADISON, Alabama - Clubhouse veteran Bubba Hearn has been named the Southern League's Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year. The honor was announced Tuesday by Major League Baseball.

The New Mexico native completed his 19th season in Professional Baseball and second with the Trash Pandas in 2023. Primarily responsible for the upkeep of the team's clubhouse, playing equipment, on-field uniforms, and on-field workout gear the position is a regimented role requiring long hours, resourcefulness, and leadership.

"Bubba is elite at what he does, and elite with how he treats people," said Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley. "This combination is what makes him so effective as a clubhouse manager and as a leader. We're all lucky to have him and could not be more happy for him."

"When you're in a great place with an amazing front office and committed support staff, it's easy to go to the yard every day excited and ready to do the job at the high level we expect," said Hearn upon hearing the news of his selection. "I must personally thank Andrew West (Visiting Clubhouse Manager), Luke Minor and Chris Hereford (Clubhouse Assistants). This is a team game to the final out and it's a pleasure sharing 'the basement' with them. Also the Bat Boys and Girls...they committed to the job and learned the pre-game and in-game production."

Hearn began his career as a bat boy in 2003, the Inaugural Season of the Albuquerque Isotopes, a Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. He rose through the ranks becoming Home Clubhouse manager by the time the team was the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Prior to his first season in Rocket City, the Eastern New Mexico graduate spent five seasons with the Reno Aces (AAA-Arizona Diamondbacks). His first opportunity in the Los Angeles Angels system came with the Mobile BayBears in 2014.

Hearn is set to return to the Trash Pandas Clubhouse in 2024.

Founded in 1964, the Southern League is currently comprised of eight Class-AA Affiliates of Major League Baseball Clubs. The Trash Pandas are the Class-AA Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

