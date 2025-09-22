Tradition Meets Innovation: CFL Announces Major Changes to the Game

The CFL is making a bold move to evolve the game with a set of changes centred upon entertainment and innovation. Commissioner Stewart Johnston announced that changes will be instituted over the next two seasons through a phased approach. The most significant modifications will come in 2027 with goalposts being moved to the back of the end zone and the field being re-sized. In anticipation of these structural changes, beginning in 2026, the rouge will be modified and adjustments will be introduced to ensure more consistent game flow. ¬â¹







