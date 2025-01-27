Toyota Field Set to Host 35 High School and College Baseball, Softball Games this Spring

January 27, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Signs of spring are almost here in Rocket City, as baseball - and for the first time - softball is set to take place at Toyota Field in less than a month.

Before the Trash Pandas hit the diamond on April 4 against Chattanooga, Toyota Field will host 35 amateur baseball and softball games from February 14 to March 27.

"We are thrilled to welcome a record number of local college and high school baseball and softball teams to Toyota Field this spring," said Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann. "The Trash Pandas are always seeking innovative ways to engage with our community, and events like the Rocket City Softball Showcase reflect our commitment to thinking outside the box. We recognize the importance of providing local athletes with the opportunity to compete at this premier venue, and we look forward to seeing them showcase their talents in front of their fans and families."

The action kicks off with UNA facing Army West Point in a three-game series from February 14 to 16. Following that, Toyota Field will transform into a softball venue to host the Rocket City Softball Showcase, presented by PNC Bank, from February 19 to 24. College baseball will return on March 11, featuring Auburn hosting UT Martin, followed by Alabama and UNA on March 25. Bank Independent proudly presents all college baseball games at Toyota Field in 2025.

Just announced, UAH will host a three-game series against West Florida on March 14 and 15. The second day will feature a doubleheader with two seven-inning games. Gates at Toyota Field will open one hour before the first pitch. Admission and parking are free for this series. For all other college games, including UNA vs. Army, parking is $6 in advance and $10 on the day of the event and be purchased through the Clutch! App.

Schedule:

Friday, March 14

- UAH vs. West Florida - 3 PM

Saturday, March 15

- Doubleheader: UAH vs. West Florida (7 innings) - 12 PM

Toyota Field will also host seven high school baseball games featuring teams across the Tennessee Valley, starting with a doubleheader on Monday, March 17. Gates will open one hour before the first game each day. Tickets are $10 per day and are good for all the games. Parking is free to the public. Tickets for all games can be purchased at this Trash Pandas link.

High School Baseball Schedule:

Monday, March 17

- Oakman vs. Whitesburg Christian - 3 PM

- Red Bay vs. New Hope - 5 PM

Tuesday, March 18

- Bob Jones vs. Lincoln County (TN) - 6 PM

Saturday, March 22

- James Clemens vs. Huntsville - 12 PM

Thursday, March 27

- East Limestone vs. Elkmont - 2:30 PM

- Elkmont vs. Vinemont - 4:30 PM

- Vinemont vs. East Limestone - 6:30 PM

The concession stands at Toyota Field will be open every day.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Fans can also buy tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans are also available at tptix.com.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit //trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 27, 2025

Toyota Field Set to Host 35 High School and College Baseball, Softball Games this Spring - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.