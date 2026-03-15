Torrent Shut out in Toronto

Published on March 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







TORONTO - Raygan Kirk made 32 saves to secure her first career shutout, leading the Toronto Sceptres to a 2-0 win over the visiting Seattle Torrent in front of 8,270 fans at a sold-out Coca-Cola Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. The win snapped a five-game losing streak at the venue for the Sceptres and extended Seattle's road losing streak to six. Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull got the scoring started early for the Sceptres, potting her sixth of the season just four minutes into the opening frame. Torrent goaltender Hannah Murphy was strong in the contest, making 24 saves - including 12 in the third period - and preventing Toronto from adding to their lead. After a scoreless second frame, Seattle pushed for the equalizer, firing 13 shots on net in the third period, but Kirk stood tall. The game remained 1-0 until the final seconds, when Sceptres forward Sara Hjalmarsson scored an empty netter with just eight seconds remaining to ice the game. With the regulation win, the Sceptres move into a playoff spot, tied for fourth place in the PWHL standings with Ottawa, who have one game in hand. The team will next hit the ice on Tuesday to take on the first-place Boston Fleet. The Torrent remain in eighth place and look to bounce back on Thursday at Montréal.

QUOTES 

Toronto goaltender Raygan Kirk on her first career shutout: "I woke up this morning and was a little bit mad I hadn't won at home yet. I've been feeling that a bit lately, and I think we owed it to our fans after those past few home games. Taking advantage of being at home is a huge edge, and with this crowd and this energy, being able to sleep in your bed.. that was my mentality coming in, and it worked out."

Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan on if this game felt closer to a full 60 minutes of good play: "Closer, but still not there... maybe 40? There's part of it that I really liked. I spoke with Gina after the game and she really liked 50 minutes of that game, or close to it. For me, sometimes coaches can make it worse; I'm not always watching for the overall. The focus for me is the little details that we've worked on in practice, or with a specific player that I know they're capable of doing it. There's going to be mistakes happening and we've got to be okay with that, but I'm more looking at stacking the small things. I still think we can be substantially better. I think for teams to have success and to win games you need your goalie to step up and make saves when you have those little lulls, and Kirky definitely did that tonight."

Seattle defender Megan Carter's reflections on returning to Toronto and Coca-Cola Coliseum: "Toronto is a really special place for me. I had a great time here while it lasted, and it was really special to have some friends and family and see some familiar faces around the rink today."

Torrent Head Coach Steve O'Rourke on how the team rallies with Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka and Mikyla Grant-Mentis out of the lineup: "We just make sure we stick to the basics: getting pucks to the net and bodies by the net. You just keep trying to generate those opportunities. I thought [today] we carried some really good momentum and some really good looks in that second period and late in the third we did some good things. Again, it doesn't matter who is in this lineup. We believe in these players. We have two reserves in there who did a great job tonight and, again, the rest of them, like Danielle [Serdachny], are stepping up and taking on that extra load. It's not even a thought for us of who is in and who is out - we just get to the job and handle it every night."

NOTABLES 

Toronto wins the four-game regular-season series against Seattle 7-5 in points, outscoring the Torrent 13-11. The Torrent outshot the Sceptres in three of the four games, including today.

Today's win was Toronto's first at Coca-Cola Coliseum since Dec. 4, 2025, snapping a five-game losing streak at the team's primary home venue. The team's last home victory came on Jan. 17 at Scotiabank Arena, a 2-1 overtime win against Vancouver.

The Sceptres have points in all five games since the Olympics (3-0-2-0), a season high stretch for the team after losing three straight games in regulation before the break.

Seven of Toronto's 16 first-period goals this season have been scored in the first five minutes, surpassing the Frost for most in the first quarter of the opening frame. Seattle has now allowed the most goals (7) among all PWHL teams in the first five minutes of a contest after entering the game tied with Vancouver in the category.

The Sceptres have scored first in 12 of 21 games, tied for third in the PWHL with Minnesota in the category. With today's result, they improve to 5-1-1-3 when notching the game's first goal.

The Torrent have now lost six straight road games since beating the Sceptres in a shootout in Hamilton on Jan. 3 and have the most road losses among all PWHL teams. With today's loss, they now have eight total losses by multiple goals, also the most in the league, surpassing Toronto and Vancouver.

Raygan Kirk recorded the first shutout of her career in her 26th appearance. The sophomore goaltender has made 30-plus saves in each of her last three starts and has reached the mark seven times this season in 16 appearances.

Kirk made her sixth straight start for Toronto and has earned points in five consecutive games, including three regulation wins - two against Seattle. The goaltender has posted a save percentage above .900 in each of those starts, with today's perfect mark ranking as her best during the stretch. Kirk has faced 31 or more shots in all four games against the Torrent this season.

Blayre Turnbull's goal was her sixth of the season, setting a new career high in the category, surpassing the five she scored in the 2024-25 season. The tally also marked her first game-winning goal of the season and second of her career while extending her point streak to a season-high three games (2G, 1A), halfway to the career mark she set in the 2024 season when she had a six-game point streak (1G, 5A) from Feb. 23 to Mar. 17, 2024. Turnbull is now one goal away from 15 on her career, a mark reached by 25 players in league history.

Claire Dalton recorded her seventh assist of the season, setting a new career high and surpassing the six she posted during the 2024-25 campaign with Montréal. The Sceptres forward is now two points shy of matching her point total from each of the PWHL's first two seasons and is still searching for her first goal as a Sceptre after entering the campaign with eight goals in 50 career games.

Renata Fast notched an assist, extending her point streak to a season-high three games (3A). The 2025 PWHL Defender of the Year now has points in four of her last five games (1G, 4A) since returning from the Olympics, most among PWHL defenders since the break.

Hannah Murphy stopped 24 of 25 shots in the game, posting a .960 save percentage. The mark ties for her second-best this season and is her highest since Dec. 23, when she set a career-high .970 save percentage against Montréal. With just one goal against in today's game, it marks the fourth time the rookie goaltender has allowed just one goal, all of which came in her first three PWHL starts from Dec. 3 to Dec. 23, 2025.

Sara Hjalmarsson's goal was her third of the season and her second empty-netter against Seattle. All three of her goals have come in her last five games since returning from the Olympics, after she went pointless through her first 16 games with the Sceptres.

Jesse Compher recorded the primary assist on Hjalmarsson's goal to reach double-digit points for the second straight season (6G, 4A). The third-year forward set a career high with 18 points (9G, 9A) in 2024-25 and has four points (2G, 2A) in her last five games.

Emma Gentry recorded her second career point and first career assist in the game, snapping a 13-game pointless streak since scoring her first career goal on Dec. 7.

Alex Carpenter played a season high 24:41, leading all players in the category. The Torrent alternate captain also took a game-high 22 faceoffs, finishing the contest with a 54.2% winning percentage, the 16th time in 19 games she has posted a mark of 50% or better this season.

Danielle Serdachny led all players with seven shots on goal - a new career high - surpassing her previous best of five, set two games ago against Boston on Mar. 11. The second-year forward also tied a career high with five hits in the game, matching the number from Mar. 4 against her former team, Ottawa.

Jada Habisch made her PWHL debut on the Torrent's fourth line after being signed to a Standard Player Agreement on Thursday with forward Hannah Bilka on LTIR. The fourth-round pick from the University of Connecticut logged a time on ice of 5:35.

Daryl Watts was scratched from the Sceptres lineup today due to illness, missing her third game of the season.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis missed her first game of the season for the Torrent and is listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

THREE STARS 

1. Raygan Kirk (TOR) 32/32 SV 

2.  Blayre Turnbull (TOR) GWG

3.  Hannah Murphy (SEA) 24/25 SV

STANDINGS 

Toronto:  28  PTS (7-1-5-8) -  4th  Place (Tied)

Seattle:  19  PTS (5-1-2-11) -  8th  Place 

UPCOMING SCHEDULES 

Toronto: Tuesday, Mar. 17 at Boston at 7 p.m. ET

Seattle: Thursday, Mar. 19 at Montréal at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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