Toronto Rock Will Play Three Exhibition Games

October 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - The Toronto Rock will play three exhibition games at the TRAC in November and the Rock City faithful will once again have the opportunity to support some incredible charities at each game as we approach the holidays.

All three Rock exhibition games will be played at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre located at 1132 Invicta Drive in Oakville, ON. There will be no charge for admission, however fans are reminded that seating is limited, and fans will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.

Preseason Schedule

Saturday, November 9 vs. Calgary Roughnecks, 7pm ET

Saturday, November 16 vs. Saskatchewan Rush, 7pm ET

Saturday, November 23 vs. Philadelphia Wings, 7pm ET

Each year, the Rock partners with several local charities for their exhibition games. Below is more information about the charities that fans can support this preseason.

Safetynet Children & Youth Charities: November 9th

Safetynet services was established in 2006 to support individuals and families in Halton who are facing challenges related to poverty and homelessness. They provide essential resources, including food, clothing, and emergency assistance, while also offering community support programs that empower clients to improve their circumstances. Safetynet relies on donations from the community to maintain their services and help those in need. Fans can contribute new and gently used clothing. There is a high demand for new socks and underwear for all age groups. Volunteers from Safetynet will be present to collect these donations and share more about their mission. Items that are especially needed include men's, women's, and children's clothing, as well as winter gear like coats and boots. Please consider bringing your contributions in a reusable bag or box. For more information on Safetynet Children & Youth Charities, please visit https://www.safetynetservices.ca/

Food For Thought: November 16th

In 1997, a group of dedicated parents, in collaboration with the Halton School Boards, the YMCA, and the Halton Region Board of Health, established an advisory committee to launch the first Student Nutrition Programs in Halton. By 2007, Halton Food for Thought (HFFT) was incorporated as a registered charity with its own Board of Directors and expanded to 83% of programs in Halton. HFFT's vision is that "no student goes hungry at school," and it serves as the sole provider of Student Nutrition Programs throughout Halton Region. Through community partnerships, HFFT offers nutritious breakfasts, snacks, and lunches to ensure that students have the fuel they need to thrive academically and physically. Your support will help sustain this vital initiative. Here is a list of items that are in need: Food For Thought Items

Oakville Fire Toy Drive: November 23rd

The Oakville Professional Firefighters Association Toy Drive has been a cherished annual tradition since 1992. This initiative collects new and unwrapped toys, which are then distributed to local charities and agencies that support families in need during the holiday season. While all donations are welcome, there is a particular need for gifts aimed at ages 13 and up. Additionally, winter hats, gloves, school supplies, and gift cards are also greatly needed. Fans are encouraged to bring toys to the game, and volunteers will be on site to collect monetary donations and gift cards. For more information, please visit oakvillepffa.com/toy-drive.

All three exhibition games will be streamed on YouTube.

Toronto Rock training camp will begin on Saturday, November 2nd at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre in Oakville, ON.

2024-25 Toronto Rock Tickets are on sale now! For more information on tickets, please visit torontorock.com, call the Toronto Rock Ticket Office at 416-596-3075 or email us at tickets@torontorock.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from October 23, 2024

Toronto Rock Will Play Three Exhibition Games - Toronto Rock

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.