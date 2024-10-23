National Lacrosse League and Warrior Sports Sign Long-Term Partnership Renewal

Philadelphia and Boston - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced a long-term partnership renewal with Boston-based Warrior Sports, making the prominent hockey and lacrosse equipment brand a more integral part of the NLL as the League's new Official Ball. Warrior has been an Official NLL Equipment Provider since 2016.

The amplified partnership also includes Warrior becoming the first presenting partner of the annual NLL Training Camp season and corresponding content platform. The "2024 NLL Training Camp presented by Warrior" begins on October 25 when NLL teams report to prepare for the start of the 2024-25 season.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Warrior Sports, a brand synonymous with perpetual innovation and excellence in lacrosse," said NLL Executive Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Brian Lemon. "With our 2024 NLL Training Camp powered by Warrior kicking off in just a few days, this extension reinforces our shared commitment in pushing the boundaries of holistic performance and continually elevating the gameplay experience for our athletes."  

The agreement with the NLL further highlights Warrior's dedication to growing the sport of lacrosse. Warrior recently introduced its new brand campaign, "BreakTHROUGH," and the slogan appears in the official NLL Training Camp logo.

"As the industry leader in box lacrosse equipment, we could not be more excited to extend our partnership with the NLL" said Gabe O'Neil, Warrior's Brand Marketing Manager. "It has been a pleasure working with a partner whose key values align with our brands and feel that together we will BreakTHROUGH by making the NLL the next major league in professional sports." 

The Warrior partnership renewal continues the NLL's commercial success over the last six months, which included the announcement of a landmark agreement with Manchester, England-based Castore as the League's exclusive on-floor performance apparel and uniform partner.

The 2024-25 NLL season begins on Friday, November 29 at 7pm when the Ottawa Black Bears host the Toronto Rock in the team's inaugural home game at Canadian Tire Centre.

