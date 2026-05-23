Toronto Raptors G League Guard Jarkel Joiner Signs with Bandits

Published on May 23, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Guard Jarkel Joiner with Raptors 905

(Vancouver Bandits) Guard Jarkel Joiner with Raptors 905(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Saturday the signing of 6-foot-1 American guard Jarkel Joiner for the remainder of the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

Joiner, originally from Oxford, MS, joins the Bandits having most recently played for the Toronto Raptors NBA G League affiliate, Raptors 905, where he averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 35 games, including 24 starts. His pro experience also includes two seasons with the College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate for the Atlanta Hawks.

Joiner played his collegiate basketball at Cal State Bakersfield and Ole Miss before finishing his senior season at North Carolina State. During his time with the Wolfpack in 2022-23, he averaged 17.0 points and a team-high 3.6 assists per game, earning Second-Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honours.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 23, 2026

Toronto Raptors G League Guard Jarkel Joiner Signs with Bandits - Vancouver Bandits

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