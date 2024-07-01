Top-Seeded Bandits, River Lions Set to Stage Potential Finals Preview on Canada Day

July 1, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







A championship preview may unfold on Canada Day in Vancouver.

The Bandits, tied atop the Western Conference at 8-3 along with the Edmonton Stingers, are set to meet the East-leading Niagara River Lions (7-4) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at Langley Events Centre. Live broadcast coverage is available on TSN and Next Level Sports & Entertainment, and you can stream the game on CEBL+, TSN+ and Courtside 1891.

For Vancouver, the contest against the River Lions has suddenly become an important measuring stick as the team has lost two of its past three games to relinquish its spot alone in first place.

The Bandits' most recent effort was a 19-point loss against the Stingers.

Still, B.C.'s team is a force to be reckoned with - especially at home, where the Bandits sport a 6-1 record. For the season, Vancouver allows the fewest points per game in the league at 83.9 while scoring the second-most at 92.5.

Even the River Lions' biggest potential advantage - they pull down three more offensive rebounds per game than anyone else - is somewhat negated by Vancouver's second-best proficiency on the glass.

Yet Vancouver, almost out of nowhere, now finds itself needing to regain its footing.

"Our lack of emotional resilience, I think, is definitely something we have to deal with, so you can take that away," Bandits head coach Kyle Julius said after the loss against the Stingers. "I think that's a good thing for us. The only team that can beat the Bandits is the Bandits."

Niagara, meanwhile, may be feeling confident after pulling away from Saskatchewan in Target Score Time for their latest victory on Saturday.

A win over Vancouver would put two games between the River Lions and the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the East.

It would also send the River Lions home from a three-game Western swing feeling good as the season enters its stretch run.

"Coming out of this road trip 2-1 would be awesome. We didn't play very well the first game [a 94-82 loss to the Sea Bears]. We didn't play honestly very well tonight," Niagara head coach Victor Raso said after beating the Rattlers.

"To be in this position puts us in a pretty good spot to try to be the No. 1 seed in our conference."

Key matchup

Reigning CEBL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Ahmad has only been back with the River Lions for four games in the 2024 season, but he appears to be finding his stride.

Against the Rattlers, Ahmad swiped his first steal of the season and impacted the game in all aspects.

He'll have his hands full Monday, though, as he takes on Vancouver's Tazé Moore, a 6-foot-5 wing who's 10th overall in points per game fifth in rebounding and first in assists.

Milestone watch

Niagara's T.J. Lall is six points away from 500 for his career, regular season only

Niagara's Nathan Cayo is two assists away from 100 for his career, including playoffs

Vancouver's Koby McEwen is six assists away from 200 for his career, including playoffs

