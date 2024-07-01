Injury-Riddled Ratters Seek Revenge against 1st Place Stingers in Canada Day Tilt

July 1, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







The Edmonton Stingers (8-3) host the Saskatchewan Rattlers (5-6) Monday in a Canada Day matchup that marks the second of three games between the teams this season.

The game tips off at 4 p.m. MT/CST, 6 p.m. ET at the Edmonton EXPO Centre live on TSN across Canada and NLSE in the United States. Fans can also stream the action on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, Courtside 1891 (outside North America), and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

The Stingers sit in first place in the Western Conference and currently own bragging rights as the CEBL's top team. They have gone 4-1 in their last five games and have a perfect 6-0 road record on the season, success they are hoping to duplicate in front of their own fans as four of their next five games are at home.

Edmonton also seems to have both ends of the floor figured out, leading the league in field goals made (34.4) and steals (9.8).

The Stingers are coming off a dominant 107-88 win against the Vancouver Bandits this past Saturday, a game in which they leapfrogged the Bandits for first place and snapped Vancouver's previously perfect 6-0 home record.

Brody Clarke took over for the Stingers, leading the way with 27 points, and eight rebounds in the win.

Edmonton had control throughout the entire game, forcing turnovers and capitalizing on second-chance points by outscoring Vancouver 20-6 in that area. Their bench also dominated, outscoring the Bandits reserves 47-16.

On the other side, the Rattlers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. To make matters worse, they have been hit with the injury bug, playing most of their last game - a 94-87 loss to the Niagara River Lions this past Saturday - without three of their top four scorers in Jalen Harris, Elijah Harkless and Maurice Calloo.

Harris was injured on the second-last play of the first half and did not return. Calloo was ruled out well before tipoff, while Harkless hurt himself during warmups and was determined unable to go just minutes before the game.

Should all three remain out, the Rattlers could look to Cody John to continue to pick up some extra minutes. John led the way for the Rattlers in Saturday's loss with 23 points, two rebounds, and three assists.

Player Spotlight

The question remains if Jalen Harris will suit up on Canada Day, but he has been the pulse of the Rattlers this season. Harris is currently averaging 24.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 in 2024, quickly proving how dangerous he can be on the court.

If he were to miss any significant amount of time, it could prove to be devastating for Saskatchewan.

Recent Matchup

The Ratters are looking to get some revenge after falling to the Stingers 93-77 earlier this season on June 2.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.