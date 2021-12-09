Top Performances of 2021, No. 6: Hudson Walks off Marathon with Toledo

To cap off a back-and-forth contest that saw the Indianapolis Indians stay toe-to-toe with the Toledo Mud Hens, catcher Joe Hudson singled home Hunter Owen to clinch a victory and put the Indians above .500 for a last time during the 2021 season at 33-32.

Indianapolis tallied 15 hits with the entire lineup notching at least one knock. Toledo and Indy traded leads, with eight total runs being scored for a 5-3 Indianapolis lead through one inning. Indy's 9-3 advantage after three innings was not safe, however, as Toledo mounted a comeback to retake the lead, 11-9. Two Indians runs in the eighth inning sent the game to extras.

Tied 11-11, T.J. Rivera led off the bottom of the 10th inning by reaching base safely on a sacrifice bunt that moved Owen, the automatic runner to begin the frame, to third base. After an intentional walk to Chris Sharpe, Joe Hudson shot a first-pitch strike through the left side of the infield for the walk-off win.

Hudson's game-winner is No. 6 of the Indians Top Performances of 2021 countdown. Two games will be announced each week, with the No. 1 performance being announced the week of Dec. 19.

