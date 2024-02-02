Top Amateur Baseball Returns to Fluor Field Next Month

Greenville, S.C - Greenville Drive baseball is only two months away, but you can get your baseball palette ready with 23 amateur games right here in downtown Greenville at Fluor Field featuring Clemson, South Carolina, USC-Upstate, Florida State, local high schools and seven games featuring perennial visitors to Greenville - Michigan State University.

"The amateur season is always an exciting time at the ballpark," said Greenville Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "For us it means we get to welcome back baseball to Fluor Field and provide a unique experience for college and high school players and their families, as we count down the days until the start of the Drive season"

College Baseball

Beginning March 1, the amateur baseball season at Fluor Field kicks off as Michigan State returns to Greenville for their 16th consecutive year. This year they've extended their stay from one week to two as they play back-to-back weekend series against five teams.

From March 1-3, Michigan State welcomes ACC foe Florida State Seminoles, Big Ten rival Illinois Fighting Illini, and in-state opponent Western Michigan Broncos, where the teams will play six games across three days with each team facing each other once during the weekend.

Michigan State and Western Michigan return the following weekend alongside the Western Carolina Catamounts and Virginia Commonwealth Rams for seven games across three days with each team competing in a doubleheader beginning March 8 through March 10. March 9's games will be complimentary as part of the Drive's Fan Fest presented by TD SYNNEX which takes place at Fluor Field and on District 356. More details regarding Fan Fest to come at a future date.

"We're excited to welcome Michigan State back to their home away from home at Fluor Field for the 16th consecutive season," said Drive Owner & Chairman, Craig. "Having the Spartans in Downtown Greenville has become an annual tradition and we're excited to welcome Coach Boss, the players, and their families back to the Upstate, as well as several additional high-profile college teams."

Following Michigan State's visits, the weekday slate of college games features top college contenders including College World Series hopefuls and ranked powers houses, No. 10 Clemson, and No. 25 South Carolina.

The top ten Tigers return to Fluor Field for two games against fellow Upstate schools, Presbyterian College on March 20th and USC-Upstate on April 2nd. USC-Upstate will be looking to play spoiler to Clemson again after defeating the Tigers 6-3 at Fluor Field last year.

The No. 25 Gamecocks return to Fluor Field looking to continue their recent success at the home of the Drive after sweeping both games last year: a 11-9 victory over Clemson and a 19-1 thrashing of USC-Upstate. The Gamecocks lone date in Greenville sees them take on USC-Upstate in a rematch on March 19th.

The USC-Upstate Spartans will be a team to watch as well as they were recently selected by Big South Conference coaches to finish atop of the league and found themselves full of talent with seven preseason all-conference selections.

Gaffney's Limestone University Saints will set the stage for local college play on March 13th as they take on the Southern Wesleyan Warriors, looking to build off their winning ways at Fluor Field after dispatching Erskine last year, 6-5. The Saints will be led by a trio of South Atlantic Conference preseason all-conference selections.

High School Baseball

As with previous years at Fluor Field, the high school slate of games features perennial contenders and upstarts vying for a state championship. Fluor Field neighbors, Greenville High School enters the year ranked No. 6 in the coaches' poll in Class AAAA and they'll take on Class AAA No. 7-ranked Powdersville on March 5th.

Rivals St. Joseph's and Christ Church, ranked No. 6 and No. 7 in Class A respectively, will clash at Fluor Field on March 14. A day later on March 15, features Riverside taking on Mauldin while Saturday, March 16 sees a doubleheader with Wren and Spartanburg in game one while Greer and Wade Hampton round out the twin bill.

Reigning back-to-back Class A State Champion and preseason No. 1 Southside Christian returns to Fluor Field on March 25th to take on Brashier Middle College and round out the high school slate at Fluor Field.

"It's a unique experience for high school players to compete on a professional field," said Jarinko. "It's evident on the faces of players, parents, and coaches when they come to Fluor Field, and we're thrilled to be able to provide that experience."

Below is a full schedule of amateur games at Fluor Field:

*Gates open for all amateur games one hour prior to scheduled first pitch time

Friday, March 1

2 PM: Florida State vs. Illinois

6 PM: Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

All tickets $10

Saturday, March 2

2 PM: Illinois vs. Western Michigan

6 PM: Michigan State vs. Florida State

All tickets $10

Sunday, March 3

10 AM: Michigan State vs. Illinois

2 PM: Florida State vs. Western Michigan

All tickets $10

Tuesday, March 5

5:30 PM: Greenville vs. Powdersville

All tickets $7

Friday, March 8

2 PM: Michigan State vs. VCU

6 PM: Western Carolina vs. Western Michigan

All tickets $10

Saturday, March 9

*All games complimentary as part of the Drive's Fan Fest presented by TD SYNNEX

10 AM: Michigan State vs. Western Carolina (Doubleheader #1)

2 PM: Michigan State vs. Western Carolina (Doubleheader #2)

6 PM: VCU vs. Western Michigan

Sunday, March 10

10 AM: Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

2 PM: Western Carolina vs. VCU

All tickets $10

Wednesday, March 13

6:30 PM: Limestone vs. Southern Wesleyan

All tickets $10

Thursday, March 14

6:30 PM: St. Joseph's vs. Christ Church

All tickets $7

Friday, March 15

6:30 PM: Riverside vs. Mauldin

All tickets $7

Saturday, March 16

1 PM: Wren vs. Spartanburg

4 PM: Greer vs. Wade Hampton

All tickets $7

Tuesday, March 19

6 PM: USC-Upstate vs. South Carolina

Tickets range from $9-$14

Wednesday, March 20

6 PM: Presbyterian College vs. Clemson

Tickets range from $9-$14

Monday, March 25

6:30 PM: Southside Christian vs. Brashier MC

All tickets $7

Tuesday, April 2

6 PM: Clemson vs. USC-Upstate

Tickets range from $9-$14

