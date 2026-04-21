Top 20 Canadian Draft Prospects 2026
Published on April 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Who are the top Canadian prospects heading into the 2026 CFL Draft? We break down 20 of the most intriguing draft-eligible players, highlighting the talent, upside, and potential impact at the pro level.
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Canadian Football League Stories from April 21, 2026
- Mesidor Retains No. 1 in CFL Scouting Bureau: Spring Edition - CFL
- Blue Bombers Add to Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
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