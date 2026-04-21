CFL Canadian Football League

Top 20 Canadian Draft Prospects 2026

Published on April 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Who are the top Canadian prospects heading into the 2026 CFL Draft? We break down 20 of the most intriguing draft-eligible players, highlighting the talent, upside, and potential impact at the pro level.

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Canadian Football League Stories from April 21, 2026


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