Top 10 PLAYS of 2025

Published on December 31, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Relive the biggest moments, clutch performances, and unreal athleticism that had fans on their feet all year long. Which play takes the #1 spot?







Canadian Football League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.