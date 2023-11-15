Tony Parks Named Salt Lake Bees Broadcaster

November 15, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees announced today that Tony Parks has been named the team's play-by-play broadcaster beginning with the 2024 season. Parks becomes the second broadcaster in franchise history, taking over the duties from the longtime "Voice of the Bees" Steve Klauke who retired after 29 seasons behind the microphone following the 2023 season.

"From the time I watched games on WGN as a young child, I knew that I wanted to be around baseball every day and found a specific love for broadcasting. Harry Caray's excitement left a huge impression on me. I was very fortunate to learn the game from my mother and Steve Stone," Parks said. "Steve Klauke is the radio broadcaster I grew up listening to and I'm honored to take over after his legendary career. I can't wait to continue to connect with the fans I love the most and with the team I love the most."

A West Valley City native, Parks got his start in broadcasting by calling the High School Game of the Week in 1999 on 1320 KFAN while still a student at Hunter High School. Parks began his career in the Bees organization in 2006 and took over as the team's on-field emcee in 2007 presiding over the fun and games on the field at Smith's Ballpark for over 1000 games since.

"Tony has been a valuable member of our organization for nearly two decades and we are excited to have him in the broadcast booth next season," Bees President and General Manager Marc Amicone said. "He has an infectious enthusiasm in everything he does. I look forward to hearing his passion for the game and love for our team during his broadcasts."

Aside from his work at Smith's Ballpark, Parks has long been part of the fabric of Utah sports media. Among his many positions Parks calls games for ESPN during the Big Sky men's basketball tournament and has served as the radio broadcaster for the Salt Lake City Stars G-League basketball team since 2021. In addition to those roles Parks hosted a sports talk radio show on 1280 The Zone from 2012 - 2020, worked as an in-arena host and sideline reporter for the Utah Jazz, has done play-by-play for Weber State and Utah State, served as the public address announcer for the Utah Jazz and University of Utah athletics and has been part of countless high school football and basketball broadcasts throughout the state.

Parks and his wife Natalie have three daughters Brooklyn, Siobhán and Sophie. Sophie is the newest addition to the Parks family, born this October. Away from the ballpark Tony and Natalie are well known for their work in the community, hosting holiday events for underprivileged children with their B is for Brooklyn Holiday Party, the Banphrionsa Siobhán Easter Brunch and have visited dozens of Major and Minor League Ballparks with Sons of Baseball, creating specialized memories for children with disabilities or life-threatening medical conditions. He was named Man of the Year in Utah (2018) for his philanthropic work on fighting childhood cancer.

"We are so happy to have Tony in this role," said Michelle Smith, President of Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment. "He is a terrific broadcaster and a great representative for the Bees."

Bees radio broadcasts will once again be on the KSL Sports Zone airwaves in 2024. Parks radio calls will be heard on 1280 the KSL Sports Zone and streaming through KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app and on video streams for Bees home games through MLB.tv and MiLB.tv.

"Tony has an incredible work ethic and passion for the game of baseball," said Nate Dowdle, Sports Director for KSL Sports. "We are thrilled to have him calling Bees games on our network next season."

The Bees will begin next season on Friday, March 29 at Sacramento. The team will return to Smith's Ballpark for the home opener on Tuesday, April 2 to take on the Tacoma Rainiers. Season ticket packages for the 2024 season are available now by calling or texting 801-325-BEES (2337) or online at www.slbees.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from November 15, 2023

Tony Parks Named Salt Lake Bees Broadcaster - Salt Lake Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.