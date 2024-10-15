Tomas Lavoie Named Vidéotron Player of the Week
October 15, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
This week's Videotron Player of the Week is defenseman Tomas Lavoie of the Cape Breton Eagles. In a trio of road games, the 18-year-old from Repentigny, Quebec scored once and added eight assists as the Eagles swept their road trip through Western Quebec.
On Wednesday night in Gatineau, Lavoie recorded a goal and three assists, and the Eagles earned their first victory of the campaign with a 6-4 decision over the Olympiques. Rallying from a two-goal deficit, Lavoie scored the tying goal early in the third period before assisting on the eventual game-winner less than two minutes later. The performance earned the third-year blueliner second star honors for the contest.
On Friday night in Rouyn-Noranda, Lavoie assisted on the game-tying marker late in the second and was a key factor in all situations as the Eagles made it two in a row. This time, the club trailed in the second period before rallying for a 3-2 shootout triumph over the Huskies.
On Saturday afternoon, it was another come from behind effort for Lavoie and the Eagles. After falling behind 2-0 early, the road team opened the floodgates for an 8-4 win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs. Lavoie would again be named second star of the game after registering four helpers, including yet another assist on the eventual game-winner.
The first overall pick of the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft, Lavoie sits third among all defensemen in the Q with 11 points in six games. One of the Eagles' Assistant Captains, Lavoie was selected by the Utah Hockey Club in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
