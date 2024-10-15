2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 3

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 3 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) moved into the top spot for the first time this season. Right behind them are the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), who fell down a spot to second, while the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) remain in third.

Undefeated over the last week, the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL, the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL, and the London Knights of the OHL were among this week's biggest risers. Additionally, as all three sit atop the standings of their respective leagues, the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL, the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL, and the Everett Silvertips of the WHL are making their Top-10 debut of the season at No. 7, No. 9, and No. 10 respectively.

The next rankings will be released the week of October 21, following the fourth week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 3

1. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

2. Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

3. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

4. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

5. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

6. London Knights (OHL)

7. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

8. Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

9. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

10. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-3.

