To Tie the Game

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades YouTube Video







Renegades aren't going down without a FIGHT.

Curtis Hodges finds the endzone to the tie the game early in the 4th.

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United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026

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