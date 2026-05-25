UFL Dallas Renegades

To Tie the Game

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Dallas Renegades YouTube Video


Renegades aren't going down without a FIGHT.

Curtis Hodges finds the endzone to the tie the game early in the 4th.

#ufl #highlight #football

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United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026


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