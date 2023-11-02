Timber Rattlers Announce Holiday and Sconnie Plan Ticket Packages

GRAND CHUTE, WI - It's time to start thinking about Christmas and the 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season. These two events can be combined into one with a pair of ticket plans for you and yours!

The Timber Rattlers Ticket Office is offering their popular Sconnie Plan ticket package along with the Holiday Ticket Package presented by Kwik Trip for your special baseball fan. Both packages are available now.

The Holiday Packages this season includes four undated ticket vouchers for the 2024 home schedule, a single-game parking pass, a Fang or Whiffer Rally Towel, an exclusive card set of select Wisconsin Timber Rattlers players, and a $5 gift card from Kwik Trip.

The Sconnie Plan is ten undated ticket vouchers that allow fans to select the home games - in any combination they wish - to attend during the 2024 Timber Rattlers season. If you want to attend ten Timber Rattlers home games by yourself during the season, you can do that. If you want to bring a friend to five games, you can do that. If you want to bring nine friends to one game, you can do that, too.

You will also receive an order of cheese curds and an updated and exclusive Sconnie Plan t-shirt with purchase of this ticket package.

Holiday Pack: Reserved Bleacher Seat $57 or Box Seat $67

Sconnie Plan: Grass Seat $99, Reserved Bleacher Seat $119, or Box Seat $149

Other ticket packages are also available for Christmas, including the 2024 Bobblehead Ticket Package, Full-Season, Half-Season, Mini-Season of seven and ten games, and flex packages.

To order any of the available ticket packages, contact the Timber Rattlers ticket office at (920) 733-4152, click on the links provided in this article, or stop at the Timber Rattlers Box Office between 9:00 am and 5:00pm from Monday through Friday.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, begin their 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm CDT.

