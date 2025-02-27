Tickets on Sale Now for the 2025 Meet the Team Dinner on April 1

MADISON, Ala. - Exciting news! You can now grab your chance to meet the 2025 Rocket City Trash Pandas before Opening Night.

Tickets for the 2025 Meet the Team Dinner are officially on sale! The annual dinner will take place at Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 1, from 5:30-7:30 pm. It features a buffet-style dinner with Trash Pandas players and coaches seated alongside fans at each table.

The event will include an introduction to the 2025 team, plus Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley will preview the upcoming season. There will also be a question-and-answer session with players and coaches. Fans attending can also enter raffles to win autographed and game-used memorabilia.

Individual tickets are now available for $50 each, and tables of seven are available for $300. All proceeds from the event will go to the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation.

ABOUT THE TRASH PANDAS FOUNDATION:

The Trash Pandas Foundation is the non-profit charitable arm of the Rocket City organization. Operated by our community relations team, we spearhead local outreach around North Alabama through initiatives such as Mascot Appearances, Jersey Auctions, Ballpark Tours, Team Experiences, and more! The Trash Pandas Foundation is a 501c3 organization dedicated to educating and promoting healthy lifestyles through sport and positively impacting communities in the North Alabama region. Click HERE to learn more about the Trash Pandas Foundation.

The Trash Pandas open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and start at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans are also available at tptix.com.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events.

