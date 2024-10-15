Tickets for Sugar Land Holiday Lights Presented by Houston Methodist on Sale Now

SUGAR LAND, TX - Tickets for Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist are on sale now for all dates in the 2024 season. Tickets and add-ons can all be purchased here.

In its 11th year, Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist transforms Constellation Field into a holiday wonderland with over 3.5 million lights, a 40-foot light up tree, lights shows, numerous themed displays, nightly photo opportunities with Santa Claus until December 23, holiday vendors and more.

New for 2024 is a Synthetic Ice Rink on the field each night of Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Tickets for the Ice Rink can be added on at checkout for tickets online. Sugar Land Holiday Lights opens on Friday, November 15 for an opening weekend until Sunday, November 17. After a closure from November 18 through 21, Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns on Friday, November 22 and runs every night until Sunday, January 5, 2025, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Night, New Years Eve and New Years Day. Sugar Land Holiday Lights runs from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm for most Sunday through Thursday nights and from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm for most Friday and Saturdays.

All military, active and retired, can receive a discounted ticket with proof of a military ID at the Regions Bank Ticket Office for all Sugar Land Holiday Lights dates. Returning daily promotions include Lights & Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed (November 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15 and 22), Goodwill Mondays (November 25, December 2 and 9), Silver Bells Tuesdays (November 26, December 3 and 10) and Family Ticket Pack Wednesdays (December 4, 11 and 18).

There will be three Center Field Cinemas during Sugar Land Holiday Lights run, with Elf showing on December 4, The Grinch on December 11 and The Santa Clause on December 18, with each movie starting at 6:45 pm. The schedule features a pair of giveaways with an Orion Reindeer Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,000 attendees on Sunday, November 17 presented by Planet Fitness and a Light Up Cowboys Hat Giveaway to the first 1,000 attendees on Saturday, December 14.

Educators receive a free ticket and a discount on additional tickets on Teacher Appreciation Night on Wednesday, November 27 with proof of a school email. Other individual theme nights include Sensory Friendly Night on Tuesday, December 3, Astros Night on Thursday, December 5 with Orbit, the Shooting Stars and the Commissioners Trophy on site, Scout Night on Saturday, December 7 and Ladies Night on Friday, December 20.

Special for New Years Eve presented by Planet Fitness, Sugar Land Holiday Lights will be open until midnight with New Years Eve Fireworks at midnight presented by Houston Methodist. In the Regions Bank Club will be the third annual New Years Eve Ball presented by Planet Fitness.

