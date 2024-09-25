Thunderbirds Sign Three Draftees to One-Year Deals

September 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed 2024 draftees Ashton Brown, Louis Alfred Jr., and Josh Fairey to one-year contracts.

Brown, 19, was selected by the Thunderbirds in the fourth round (52nd overall) in the 2024 NLL Draft.

The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia product spent two seasons of Junior lacrosse at home, playing for the ECJLL's Dartmouth Bandits.

In his first season in the BCJALL, Brown finished the year with a 7-4-1 record, taking over as the team's start mid-season and never looking back. He had an 8.77 goals-against average and a .822 save percentage in 18 games played while helping the Saints to their first Minto Cup appearance in franchise history.

Alfred, 20, was selected by the Thunderbirds in the fifth round (67th overall) of the 2024 NLL Draft.

A product of Kahnawake, Quebec, Alfred Jr. has played mainly with the Six Nations Arrows over the past three summers - playing a handful of games with his hometown Jr B Hunters as well.

The 20-year-old defender appeared in 19 games for the Arrows this past summer, finishing with a point while providing big minutes on the back end for Six Nations.

Across 50 career Junior A games, Alfred has four goals and 10 points.

Fairey, 22, was Halifax's final selection of the 2024 Draft, being selected in the sixth round (82nd overall). He spent the majority of his junior lacrosse career as a member of the Toronto Beaches of the OJLL.

In his last OJLL season in 2023, Fairey appeared in 19 games, putting up three goals and eight points over that span.

The Guelph, Ontario product played in 54 career Junior A contests, finishing with 13 goals and 28 points.

In four years at Loyola, Fairey had a goal as well as seven loose balls and nine caused turnovers.

