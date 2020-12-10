Threshers Receive Affiliate Invitation

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Philadelphia Phillies have extended an affiliate invitation to the Clearwater Threshers as a part of Major League Baseball's new player development structure. Beginning in 2021 the Phillies' four affiliates will be Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (triple-A), Reading Fightin Phils (double-A), Jersey Shore BlueClaws (high-A), and Clearwater Threshers (low-A).

The Phillies have made Clearwater their Spring Training home since 1947. The Clearwater Phillies joined the Florida State League in 1985 and changed their identity to the Threshers with a move to a new ballpark in 2004.

According to the Phillies news release, "We are happy to extend an invitation to these four affiliates who have each been a great partner to this organization for many years," said Phillies Assistant General Manager Bryan Minniti. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with all four affiliates and their respective communities where we have such long-standing ties."

Information about the 2021 Clearwater Threshers season will be available at a later time.

