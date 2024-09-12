Threshers Knocked out of Playoffs in 6-1 Defeat

September 12, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Carson DeMartini gave the Clearwater Threshers (64-63, 0-2) lead in the fourth, but the Lakeland Flying Tigers (80-50, 2-0) scored the final six runs to take a 6-1 win and knock the Threshers out of the postseason in the FSL Division series on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. Lakeland will play the Palm Beach Cardinals in the championship series.

Starlyn Caba led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single off Lakeland's starter Gabriel Reyes. He stole second base with two outs before Carson DeMartini singled him home to plate the game's first run. The Flying Tigers got hits in the first two at-bats of the sixth inning, including an RBI single that tied the game at one.

Lakeland plated four runs in the seventh to take their first lead of the ballgame. They added another run in the ninth to increase their advantage to five runs. The Threshers went down in order in the ninth, ending their season with a 6-1 playoff defeat.

Danyony Pulido tossed 4.1 shutout innings with one hit, two walks allowed, and one strikeout in a no-decision. Jonh Henriquez retired both batters he faced in 0.2 scoreless and hitless innings. Saul Teran allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Titan Hayes (0-1) allowed four runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 0.1 innings to take the loss. Luis Avila went 1.2 shutout frames with one hit, one walk allowed, and four strikeouts. Kleyderve Andrade allowed one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in the ninth.

The first two outs Henriquez recorded in the postseason came on the first pitch of the at-bat...Pulido didn't allow an earned run in his final two outings of the season...Including the regular season, Nori finished his first year as a pro on a nine-game on-base streak...DeMartini contributed to both Threshers playoff runs, with one run scored and one RBI...Nori and DeMartini were the only Threshers to reach in both playoff games...

