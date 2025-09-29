Thomas Verdon Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

Published on September 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week is Rouyn-Noranda Huskies center Thomas Verdon. In three games, the 20-year-old born in Cleveland, Ohio scored four times and added five assists as the Huskies went 1-1-1-0 on the week.

On Thursday night at home, Verdon carried the offensive load for the Huskies, scoring three times and adding a pair of assists in a 5-3 triumph over the Quebec Remparts. Among the highlights of Verdon's first star outing was a shorthanded tally and the eventual game-winner. This was the veteran's fourth career QMJHL hat trick and the first five-point outing of his major junior career.

Back at home against Quebec the following night, Verdon picked up an assist as the Huskies rallied from a two-goal deficit before ultimately falling 3-2 in overtime to the Remparts. It was a huge night on the draw for the Huskies Assistant Captain; his 22 faceoff wins - the second consecutive game he reached that total - being more than double the next highest total of anyone on either team.

On Sunday in Val-d'Or, the Huskies would fall by a score of 5-3 to the rival Foreurs. However, Verdon would keep up his early season scoring feats, recording a goal and an assist. He has registered at least one point in each of his team's games to start the season.

Verdon has taken over the league scoring lead at this early stage of the season, with 12 points through five contests. Drafted by the Huskies in the third round at the 2021 QMJHL Draft, Verdon is already well on his way to what could be his fourth consecutive 20-goal campaign in Rouyn-Noranda.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025

Thomas Verdon Named Vidéotron Player of the Week - QMJHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.