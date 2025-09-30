Team of the Week Announced for Week 2

Published on September 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from September 22 to 28.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week in the QMJHL.

FORWARDS:

Thomas VERDON | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-4G-5A, +3

Nathan BRISSON | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2GPJ-3G-3A, +0

Vincent DESJARDINS | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-1G-4A, +5

DEFENSEMEN:

Cal UENS | Québec Remparts | 3GP-0G-4A, +3

Jan GOLICIC | Gatineau Olympiques | 3GP-0G-3A, +2

GOALKEEPER:

Danai SHAIIKOV | Gatineau Olympiques | 2-0-0-0,,953%, 0,96







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.