This Is the Longest Field Goal You'll See Today! #cfl #football #cflfootball
July 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Sergio Castillo kicks an impressive 60-yard field goal for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from July 8, 2024
- Stampeders Add Linebacker Diego Fagot - Calgary Stampeders
- Argos Ink Two; Canadian DL Daniel Joseph & American OL George Moore - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Add Receiver Lucky Whitehead to Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.